Ullal is being wrongly projected as a hub of terrorist activity: Khader

Ullal is known for communal harmony and some social organizations are trying to use the recent raid of the National Investigation Agency on a house in the area to project it as a hub of terrorist activity, said U.T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA, here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, he said there is no question of Ullal residents encouraging anti-national activities. “They are as patriotic as other residents and live in solidarity with all communities. Nobody here supports terrorist activities,” he said.

The NIA, the MLA said, raided the house of former Ullal MLA and late poet B.M. Idinabba in Ullal, among the five places searched in relation to investigation into an ISIS Kerala module. “The NIA is doing its investigation but is yet to give a clear picture (about the activities of ISIS). It is improper to say anything at this stage and politicise the issue.”

Mr. Khader said the protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists before the house of late Idinabba on August 9 was an attempt to create communal tension in the area. The VHP activists are falsely projecting a family member of late Idinabba as a victim of ‘Love Jihad’ and there was no complaint by the woman’s parents in this regard. Instead of protesting against the Centre demanding a law barring ‘Love Jihad’, the VHP activists are trying to raise a hue and cry over the marriage of the woman with a member of late Idinabba family, which is permitted under the law. “They are just trying to politically encash on NIA raid. People of the area are seeing this clearly,” he said.

On the statement of the BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi that the Congress can name hookah bar after Indira Gandhi, Mr. Khader said he was least surprised by the statement of Mr .Ravi, who is among the BJP leaders who fuel communal disharmony.