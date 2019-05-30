ULBs: Peaceful polling in Shivamogga

Polling for the election to four urban local bodies (ULBs) - Sagar City Municipal Council; Shikaripur Town Municipal Council; Shiralakoppa Town Panchayat; and Hosanagar Town Panchayat - in the district was held peacefully on Wednesday.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, and B.Y. Vijayendra, secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing, cast their votes in Shikaripur. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghavendra expressed confidence of BJP coming to power in all the four ULBs.

The polling was held for 82 wards that come under the purview of these four ULBs. As many as 279 candidates were in the fray.

In the wake of clashes reported between functionaries of BJP and Congress in Shikaripur prior to filing nominations for the election, security personnel were deployed in large numbers here to avoid untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the polling for Sorab Town Panchayat will be held on June 1. The counting of votes for the four ULBs for which polling was held on Wednesday and that of Sorab Town Panchayat will be held on June 3.