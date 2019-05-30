Karnataka

ULBs: Peaceful polling in Shivamogga

B.Y. Raghavendra (second from left), MP from Shivamogga, and B.Y. Vijendra, general secretary of BJP youth wing, after casting their votes in the urban local bodies’ elections in Shikaripur on Wednesday.

B.Y. Raghavendra (second from left), MP from Shivamogga, and B.Y. Vijendra, general secretary of BJP youth wing, after casting their votes in the urban local bodies’ elections in Shikaripur on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

more-in

Security personnel deployed in large numbers to avoid clashes

Polling for the election to four urban local bodies (ULBs) - Sagar City Municipal Council; Shikaripur Town Municipal Council; Shiralakoppa Town Panchayat; and Hosanagar Town Panchayat - in the district was held peacefully on Wednesday.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, and B.Y. Vijayendra, secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing, cast their votes in Shikaripur. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghavendra expressed confidence of BJP coming to power in all the four ULBs.

The polling was held for 82 wards that come under the purview of these four ULBs. As many as 279 candidates were in the fray.

In the wake of clashes reported between functionaries of BJP and Congress in Shikaripur prior to filing nominations for the election, security personnel were deployed in large numbers here to avoid untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the polling for Sorab Town Panchayat will be held on June 1. The counting of votes for the four ULBs for which polling was held on Wednesday and that of Sorab Town Panchayat will be held on June 3.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2019 9:22:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ulbs-peaceful-polling-in-shivamogga/article27301721.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story