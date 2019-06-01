ULB results: Vishwanath lashes out at party colleague Mahesh

The internal bickering in the Janata Dal (Secular) came to the fore on Saturday again when party State president A.H. Vishwanath trained his guns at party colleague and Minister for Tourism and Sericulture S.R. Mahesh for refusing to field Kuruba candidates in the elections to K.R. Nagar City Municipal Council (CMC).

A day after the Congress snatched power from the JD(S) in the CMC by winning 14 of the 23 seats, Mr. Vishwanath accused Mr. Mahesh of overlooking the aspirants belonging to the Kuruba community for the JD(S) ticket. The JD(S), which secured only eight seats, will now have to sit in the Opposition.

Mr. Vishwanath, a Kuruba leader who had represented K.R. Nagar Assembly segment on several occasions, claimed his recommendations too were rejected by Mr. Mahesh. “Not even one ticket was given,” he said.

Though the Congress, which gained an upper hand in the CMC polls, was their coalition partner at the State level, Mr. Vishwanath said the JD(S) should introspect whether it ceded ground to the Congress on account of its actions.

Mr. Vishwanath also sought to remind Mr. Mahesh that he had won the last year’s Assembly elections from K.R. Nagar by a margin of only 1,600 votes. He attributed the victory to the votes Mr. Mahesh polled from the people who had joined the JD(S) with him before the Assembly polls.

Reacting to Mr. Vishwanath’s charges against him, Mr. Mahesh said he would correct himself if there was truth in the faults identified by the party’s State president.

Mr. Mahesh told reporters in Madikeri that Mr. Vishwanath had 40 years of political experience against his 20 years. Hence, he had the right to guide him.