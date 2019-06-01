ULB poll results give Congress a reason to cheer

The Congress, which put up its worst ever show in the Lok Sabha results only last week, has managed to perform well in the elections held across 56 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Contesting independently, despite being in power with its coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular), the party has won nearly 42%, or 509 seats of the total 1,221 wards where polls were held on Wednesday. In all, it has won 19 ULBs and is likely to be in power in 13 more ULBs with the help of its coalition partner.

The BJP that performed exceedingly well in winning 25 seats out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the recently held elections, has won 30%, or 366 of the total seats.

The JD(S) won about 14.5% or 174 of the total 1,221 seats, the results of which were announced by the State Election Commission on Friday.

While Independents won in 160 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party and the CPI(M) won three and two seats, respectively, and other parties recorded wins in seven seats.

In all, polls were held for 19 town panchayats (TPs), 30 town municipal councils (TMCs) and seven city municipal councils (CMCs).

The ULB polls show the voter preference changing for local elections in which Congress has performed better than its rival BJP, and coalition partner JD(S).

Congress won 13 TMCs, two CMCs, and four CMCs. While it performed well in the Hyderabad Karnataka region, the party lost some of the urban local bodies in the Bombay Karnataka region. The party lost Aurad TP in Bidar and Kalgathagi TP in Dharwad to the BJP. Alnavar TP and Navalgund TMC, which were held by the Congress, have thrown up a fractured verdict.

In the Cauvery basin, the Congress, which held power in K.R. Pet and Malavalli TMCs, is likely to share power with the JD(S) in these ULBs. It lost Bannur TMC to the JD(S), while Kadur TMC and Hanur TP, held by the Congress, have seen a fractured mandate. In coastal Karnataka, the Congress lost Moodbidri CMC to the BJP. It, however, gained N.R. Pura TP in Chikkamagaluru district.

The BJP, fresh from the victory in the Lok Sabha elections, managed to win eight TPs, five TMCs, and drew a blank in the CMCs. Mulky TP, which was held by the BJP, has thrown up a hung verdict — holding a possibility of the Congress and the JD(S) coming to power. Shiggavi CMC, where the BJP was in power, has also seen a hung verdict. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Nanjangud CMC, which was held by the Congress. In Gundlupet TMC, earlier held by the BJP after rebels migrated from the Congress, the BJP has secured a majority. It also won the Mudigere TP.

The only two victories for the JD(S) came in Srirangapatna and Bannur TMCs while it lost hold of the Turvekere TP, and Pavagada and Kunigal TMCs. If the local political circumstances are conducive for the coalition partners, they have an opportunity to be in power in 13 ULBs — five TMCs, three CMCs and five TPs.

JD(S) wins two out of 56 ULBs

The Janata Dal (Secular) has won only two ULBs out of the 56 that went to the polls on May 29. It won Srirangapatna TMC in Mandya district, where it recorded victories in 12 out of the 23 seats while the Congress won eight seats. The party wrested power from the Congress in Bannur TMC in Mysuru district where it won 12 seats out of the 23, and the Congress won seven.

The JD(S) lost K.R. Nagar and Kunigal TMCs to the Congress. It lost majority in Arkalgud and Alur TPs in Hassan district. The party is likely to share power with the Congress in 13 ULBs. In all, the party won 174 seats or about 14.25% of the total 1,221 seats.

The Janata Dal (Secular) won the byelection to the Tumakuru City Corporation council from ward no. 22 on Friday.

JD(S) candidate Srinivasa Murthy won in the ward that was represented by the former Mayor Ravi Kumar who was hacked to death by a gang of men near Batawadi in Tumakuru in 2018.

Independents outshine party nominees

In the town municipalities of Talikota in Vijayapura and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, Independents have outnumbered party nominees. Of the 23 seats in Talikota TMC, 16 have been won by Independents, and three each by the BJP and the Congress.

In Bhatkal TMC, of the 23 seats, Independents have won 18, one seat by the BJP, and four by the Congress.