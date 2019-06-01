ULB poll results: Congress elated over performance

Rejoicing over the party gaining an edge in the urban local body polls, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said the results proved the strength of the party in the State.

“We have bagged 509 seats in these polls (over 40% of the total seats). This disproves the BJP’s claims that the Congress has no hold in the State. We have gained such a massive victory within days of the Lok Sabha poll [results]. The mandate has changed in such a short time and we are grateful to the people,” he said.

He pointed out that the Congress has won in places such as Moodbidri and Mulki where the BJP had swept in the Lok Sabha elections. He said this yet again raises questions about EVMs used in the Lok Sabha polls. “There is new information that there is a huge gap in the number of votes polled in the EVMs and the votes counted in the Lok Sabha polls. The difference is up to lakhs and the Election Commission is yet to clarify,” he said.