ADVERTISEMENT

UK’s ICE team praises Jakkur lake revitalisation effort

Published - July 12, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

UK’s Institute of Civil Engineers president Fr. Dr. Anusha Shah visited Jakkuru lake with Atkins team today. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The revitalisation effort to save Jakkur lake has received commendation from the United Kingdom’s Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE).

ADVERTISEMENT

Anusha Shah, president of ICE UK, visited Jakkur lake on Friday along with the Atkins team. During the visit, Atkins, a leading international design consultancy, observed the lake’s revitalisation process and expressed appreciation for the sustainable technologies employed by the municipality’s lake division.

Lakes play a crucial role in the city, and the team gathered comprehensive information on the complete development of Jakkur lake, including the improvement of the surrounding areas. 

The BBMP officials provided insights on the measures taken to ensure better outcomes for future generations, encouraging similar development projects for other lakes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corporations, environmentalists, lake conservation experts, international design consultants, and climate control departments from various parts of the country will be visiting Jakkur lake to study its revitalisation, rejuvenation, and sustainable development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US