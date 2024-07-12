GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UK’s ICE team praises Jakkur lake revitalisation effort

Published - July 12, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
UK’s Institute of Civil Engineers president Fr. Dr. Anusha Shah visited Jakkuru lake with Atkins team today.

UK’s Institute of Civil Engineers president Fr. Dr. Anusha Shah visited Jakkuru lake with Atkins team today. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The revitalisation effort to save Jakkur lake has received commendation from the United Kingdom’s Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE).

Anusha Shah, president of ICE UK, visited Jakkur lake on Friday along with the Atkins team. During the visit, Atkins, a leading international design consultancy, observed the lake’s revitalisation process and expressed appreciation for the sustainable technologies employed by the municipality’s lake division.

Lakes play a crucial role in the city, and the team gathered comprehensive information on the complete development of Jakkur lake, including the improvement of the surrounding areas. 

The BBMP officials provided insights on the measures taken to ensure better outcomes for future generations, encouraging similar development projects for other lakes.

Corporations, environmentalists, lake conservation experts, international design consultants, and climate control departments from various parts of the country will be visiting Jakkur lake to study its revitalisation, rejuvenation, and sustainable development.

