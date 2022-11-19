Ukraine-returned students start withdrawing admissions

November 19, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Unenthused by the university mobility programme, and worried over the falling of the rupee value and high course fee, most of the Ukraine-returned medical students are withdrawing admissions from various Ukraine universities.

Most of the students have given up hopes of going back and continuing their medical education in the war zone of Ukraine. Some students have already joined degree courses and some plan to join engineering courses. Some students, who are keen on medical profession, have started preparation for NEET-2023 for the second time.

There are no signs of the situation in Ukraine improving and the Union government has failed to accommodate returnees in Indian medical colleges. After the intervention of the Supreme Court, it provided temporary relocation to other universities in different countries through an ‘academic mobility programme.’

However, in recent days, the value of the rupee has fallen against the U.S. dollar and it has led the high cost of course fee in foreign universities.

On the other hand, many Ukrainian medical universities are still continuing online classes for Indian students. Some students plan to get transferred to Georgian medical universities and have applied for the educational documents in their Ukrainian universities. But, those universities are demanding full fees from the students for transferring the documents. Instead, students are taking duplicate educational documents and planning to join various degree courses in the State.

Ayesha Huda, the mother of a student from Bengaluru, said: “My daughter was studying in Bukovinian State Medical University. The education was really good and she had scored very well in her first semester. We had a lot of hope on the union government to accommodate her in Indian medical colleges. But, the Centre offered the academic mobility programme. We can’t bear the high fee in foreign universities. So, we have withdrawn the admission and my daughter is preparing for NEET-2023.”

Inchara Raj, a resident of Kanakapura, said: “The programme is not helpful. Most foreign medical colleges have started their academic year and they will not entertain our admission midway. I don’t wish to continue my medical education in Ukraine universities. Therefore, I plan to join a degree course here.”