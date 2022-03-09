Ukraine evacuation: Centre did a tremendous job, says Sumalatha

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday appreciated the Union Government’s efforts in evacuating Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine.

Speaking to media persons she said people have to understand the ground situation as a war was on. ‘’As a member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of External Affairs which met after the Ukraine war broke out, I have detailed level of information about how the situation was being handled and sincere efforts went in for evacuation,” she said.

The Mandya MP said it was a national issue and one has to be united and everything need not be viewed politically. ‘’It is not that a plane can land there at the click of a button. The Government has done a tremendous job of bringing back the people’’, said Ms. Sumalatha and contrasted this with the efforts of other countries with respect to evacuating their citizens.

With respect to the ongoing expressway project she said the road cuts through 54 km in Mandya and hence she had met the authorities including Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highway,s to highlight the grievances of the local people. This should not be construed as impeding the ongoing project, which, she said, was important. Similarly, she also listed crackdown on illegal mining in Mandya and efforts to resume the functioning of Mysugar factory as some of her other interventions.

Responding to the remarks that elected representatives were engaged in credit war over development works pertaining to Mandya, she said she was bound to take interest in subjects concerning her constituency..

Stating that elected representatives should display interest in issues related to their respective constituencies Ms. Sumlatha remarked that she was flooded with pleas and grievances 95 per cent of which fell in the sphere of the local MLAs and was not in the domain of an MP.

Cine world

In reply to a question Ms .Sumalatha, who had acted in more than 200 films before venturing into politics, said she missed the cine world. Yet despite her busy schedule as an MP she was set to star in a movie called ‘Kranti’ in due course. She did not give additional details.