Ukraine crisis: One student returns to Hassan

One student, native of Hassan, has returned home from Ukraine, while the relatives of the rest continue to wait.

As many as 11 students, all from Hassan, are said to have been studying in Ukraine. Keerthana U.C, daughter of Chinnappa Gowda in Hassan city, returned home on Monday. Her parents, who had been worried about her safety, are relieved now.

She was studying medicine at Uzhhorod National Medical University at Uzhhorod.

“Many students are still stuck there. I am lucky that I got a chance to return early”, she told journalists here. She thanked the officers of the Indian embassy in Ukraine for their help. Three more students – Himan Raj, Arpitha and Dhanuja – are expected to reach India soon. They travelled by road for about 15 hours to reach Hungary, from where they would get a flight to India. The students are in constant touch with their parents and they have been sending videos of their places.

Deve Gowda writes to PM

Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar seeking their help for the early return of students from Hassan stuck in Ukraine.

Mr. Deve Gowda also spoke to Sujatha, mother of Gagan Gowda, who is still stuck in Ukraine, over the phone and assured her that he would speak to people concerned. Sujatha said that her son had taken shelter in a bunker with no proper food and basic needs. He requested the former PM to ensure her son returned home early.