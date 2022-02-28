Ukraine crisis: Mysuru girl returns from Chernivtsi

A girl from K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district has safely returned to her hometown from the war-torn Ukraine on Sunday evening.

Gnanashri, a student of Bukovinian State Medical University, Chernivtsi, landed in New Delhi in the evacuation flight and reached Bengaluru later in the evening. She was received by her family members who were delighted to see her return home safely amidst the crisis.

An official from the district administration confirmed to The Hindu that the girl returned safely and he spoke to her, who reportedly crossed over to Romania from Ukraine for the evacuation.

On landing at New Delhi, she was taken to Karnataka Bhavan along with the students from Karnataka who were evacuated along with her. She later boarded the flight to Bengaluru and reached on Sunday evening. The family members of the evacuated student thanked the Indian embassy and the Indian Government for their efforts in safely evacuating the students.

The official, who has information about the stranded students from Mysuru in Ukraine, said, “The students who have managed to reach the borders are waiting for their evacuation flights. This is the update that we have as of now.”