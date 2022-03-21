Ukraine crisis: Karnataka plans to reduce fees for medical education

Union Government to take decision on future of students who returned from Ukraine

The Karnataka Government is considering reducing medical education fees by dividing students into A, B, and C categories, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Davangere on March 21.

Already, the fees in government medical college is lower than that in private colleges. However, 90% of students who attempt the NEET don’t get medical seats. They try to get seats in private colleges or seats under management quota. Those who cannot afford the fees in private medical colleges go abroad, to countries like Ukraine, to enrol in colleges where the fees are relatively lower.

The CM said that the Union Government will take a decision on the future of medical students who have returned from Ukraine, including a decision on allowing them to continue their education in India.

Several medical students were forced to abandon their education after Ukraine was attacked by Russia. Since they belong to several States, the Union Government is considering the options in the context of their medical education. Another dimension to the issue is that the medical course in Ukraine is different from that offered in India. National medical council will take a decision on the course structure, he said in reply to a query.