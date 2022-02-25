Ukraine-bound students from January intake cancel admissions amidst war 

The country as a higher education destination has been popular since the 1990s

Only last month, thousands of Indian students who were looking at Ukraine as their higher education destination had finalised their admissions.

A few had left for the country, some others were preparing to. But by mid-February, anxiety crept in as tension between Ukraine and Russia started to escalate. By Thursday, as Russia’s shocking invasion of Ukraine began, foreign university consultancies in India started getting calls from the newest batch of students seeking cancellation of admissions in the now crisis-hit country.

Saranya Satish, CEO of Bengaluru-based Glow Overseas Education, had started the company only last June. While some of his clients went last year after the September intake, six students enrolled for the January intake. All six have sought cancellations “We did not send anyone to Ukraine for the January intake as Government declarations started coming in. From the earlier intakes, we have 19 students studying in eastern and western Ukraine. Four returned to India on February 23. The others had flights scheduled for a few days later, but then the war broke out. We are constantly in touch with students and families and there are people who are helping them with food and supplies,” she said.

Amir Qureshi from European Education World, Delhi, said the whole process of sending the documents to the universities, then processing the application, the visa processing, etc takes time. “The last flight from India to Ukraine left on February 19. Most students were waiting and watching, and most might cancel their admissions. Since Thursday morning, we have been receiving calls from students asking us what to do. Two have cancelled admissions already. They will probably look at other countries as an alternative. But those who already left will have to bear the expenditure now as the full session’s fees have been paid,” he said.

Popular for MBBS

Sanjeev from MD House in Chandigarh. "Medical courses are very popular because they are cheaper and it is easier to get a seat compared to India," he said. Right before the invasion began, 180 students had returned in a chartered flight, he said.

A student who is stranded in Ukraine explained: “ I chose to study in Ukraine as I couldn’t get a seat in a Government medical college. I would have to go for a private college or choose BDS or BMS. The option to go abroad was affordable. Indian companies sell packages. In my college, it’s going to cost me ₹32-36 lakh for six years.”

Mohammad Rashid, director, Eurasia Education Link, Delhi, said in the January intake alone, 2,000 students went to Ukraine through their consultancy. “We are in touch with the university. Students will be allowed to take a transfer to another country. This is a condition that has been there since the 2014 war (Crimean crisis).

“Almost all admissions to Ukraine are for medicine. The September intake will definitely be affected given the situation. The other options students look at are Bangladesh, China, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Philippines. A transfer could also be possible,” said Mr. Qureshi.

Ms. Satish added: “We are not even planning for the September intake to Ukraine. Instead, we will look at other countries and courses.”