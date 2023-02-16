ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. tourist passes away in Hampi

February 16, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Ronald Brown, a 66-year-old tourist from the United Kingdom, died due to ill health in Hampi on night of February 12.

As per information provided by Vijayanagara Police, Brown was a retired school teacher and a native of Birmingham in the U.K.

He did not have any family and was living alone. He arrived in Hampi in December last year and stayed with his guide in Hampi. He visited Goa for 15 days before returning to Hampi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Whenever Brown came to Hampi, he used to stay in the house of his guide. They became friends over a period of time. Brown had wheezing problem. He was also suffering from urinary tract infection. We have informed the U.K. Embassy. We have completed all formalities, including the post-mortem. The body is kept at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari,” Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police Shrihari Babu B.L. told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US