U.K. tourist passes away in Hampi

February 16, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ronald Brown, a 66-year-old tourist from the United Kingdom, died due to ill health in Hampi on night of February 12.

As per information provided by Vijayanagara Police, Brown was a retired school teacher and a native of Birmingham in the U.K.

He did not have any family and was living alone. He arrived in Hampi in December last year and stayed with his guide in Hampi. He visited Goa for 15 days before returning to Hampi.

“Whenever Brown came to Hampi, he used to stay in the house of his guide. They became friends over a period of time. Brown had wheezing problem. He was also suffering from urinary tract infection. We have informed the U.K. Embassy. We have completed all formalities, including the post-mortem. The body is kept at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari,” Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police Shrihari Babu B.L. told The Hindu.