U.K. returnees to Dharwad test negative for COVID-19

Much to the relief of the residents of Dharwad district, five people who had arrived here from the United Kingdom tested negative for COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that all the five persons who arrived in the district on December 21 were subjected to RT-PCR test as per the government order. After taking nose and throat swabs, the UK returnees were asked to undergo home isolation.

Mr. Patil said that on Wednesday, they received the test results of all the five persons and all of them had tested negative for the infection.

Meanwhile another woman from Britain who had arrived in Belagavi district also tested negative for the infection. Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi M.G. Hiremath told presspersons that they had taken the nose and throat swabs of the woman on Tuesday and received the report which ruled out COVID-19 infection late at night.

Mr. Hiremath also said that they were yet to receive the list of people who had returned from the U.K. and after receipt of the list, steps would be taken to conduct the tests. He also appealed to the people to continue using face masks, sanitisers and maintain physical distancing.