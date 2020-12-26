U.K. returnees tested for COVID-19, one tests positive

Mysuru

26 December 2020 19:14 IST

One of the residents who had recently returned from the U.K. to Mysuru has tested positive for COVID-19 but it is not ascertained whether it is the new virus strain.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said the swabs have been sent to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for genomic sequencing. She said the results are expected on Monday and the authorities were on alert and there was no cause for concern.

The person had three primary contacts and 3 secondary contacts of whom one has tested positive. The individuals had come to Mysuru on December 14. The DC said 137 people have returned from the U.K. to Mysuru since December of whom all but 23 persons have undergone the RT-PCR test. The 23 persons who refrained from a test claimed that they had already under gone test and the results turned out to be negative. But the district administration will conduct another round of RT-PCR test as a precautionary measure.

As on December 25, there were 539 active cases in Mysuru district with a cumulative case load of 52,124. The cumulative discharge as on Friday was 50,577 and the cumulative deaths so far is 1,008.

In all, 195 persons are currently under home isolation, 57 are in dedicated COVID hospitals run by the government, and 179 are isolated in private hospitals. The rest are in COVID-19 care centres either in the government of in private domain.