UK recognition for Soukya founder

In recognition of his contribution to homoeopathy and integrative medicine, holistic practitioner Issac Mathai has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship of the Faculty of Homeopathy in London.

“It is the first time it is being conferred to an Indian,” said Dr. Mathai, who is the founder of Bengaluru-based Soukya International Holistic Health Centre. The Faculty of Homeopathy, established in 1844, is one of the world’s oldest institutions promoting the practice, education, and research of homoeopathy.

Dr. Mathai’s achievements include serving as a global authority in homoeopathy and advancing integrative medicine practices worldwide. He will be a keynote speaker at the 100th Congress anniversary of the Faculty of Homeopathy in Edinburgh from November 21 to 24, 2024.

Since 1986, Dr. Mathai has established homoeopathic clinics, providing free treatment to over 150,000 people across 150 villages in Hoskote taluk. King Charles III and Queen Camilla left Soukya on October 30, 2024, after a three-day rejuvenation session.

