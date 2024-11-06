ADVERTISEMENT

UK recognition for Soukya founder

Published - November 06, 2024 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In recognition of his contribution to homoeopathy and integrative medicine, holistic practitioner Issac Mathai has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship of the Faculty of Homeopathy in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the first time it is being conferred to an Indian,” said Dr. Mathai, who is the founder of Bengaluru-based Soukya International Holistic Health Centre. The Faculty of Homeopathy, established in 1844, is one of the world’s oldest institutions promoting the practice, education, and research of homoeopathy.

Dr. Mathai’s achievements include serving as a global authority in homoeopathy and advancing integrative medicine practices worldwide. He will be a keynote speaker at the 100th Congress anniversary of the Faculty of Homeopathy in Edinburgh from November 21 to 24, 2024.

Since 1986, Dr. Mathai has established homoeopathic clinics, providing free treatment to over 150,000 people across 150 villages in Hoskote taluk. King Charles III and Queen Camilla left Soukya on October 30, 2024, after a three-day rejuvenation session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US