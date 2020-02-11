U.K. launches £2 million innovation challenge fund in Karnataka

The U.K. on Tuesday launched a £2 million challenge fund focused on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science innovations.

The fund, which was launched in Bengaluru, will advance research and development of projects in AI and Data Science as well as encourage industry and academic collaboration on tech solutions tackling social, economic and environmental challenges.

The fund invites proposals in nine challenge areas: healthcare, environmental protection, water management, energy, future mobility, agriculture, education, increasing access to information, and financial inclusion.

Proposals must be led by an Indian not-for-profit organisation. They can either develop original ideas or adapt successful technologies, techniques or processes from other fields. The last date to apply for the first stage is April 7. The U.K. expects to make 4-10 awards of between £200,000 and £500,000 over the next 24 months. Successful bidders will likely have international partners, including from the U.K., said a release.

The innovation challenge fund is one of several exciting new initiatives from the U.K.-India Tech Partnership.

The U.K. government recently launched a £2 million future mobility innovation challenge fund in Maharashtra. The overall value of the fund is £4 million.

More details can be found at http://bit.ly/UKIndiaAIFund