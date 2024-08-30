UGNEET and KCET: Final results of seat allotment for first round announced

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday announced the final results of seat allotment of the first round for UGNEET-2024 and KCET-2024 candidates. The post-seat allotment procedure for these candidates will commence from Saturday.

H. Prasanna, Executive Director of the KEA, said in a press release on Friday that exercising of choices by the seat allotted candidates would be allowed from 11 a.m. on August 31 to September 3 (11.59 p.m.). They have been advised to do it carefully, consulting their parents.

This is applicable to medical/dental/AYUSH, engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, B-Pharma, BSc (Nursing), Yoga and Naturopathy course seat allottees in the first round.

Candidates have to select any one choice out of the four which is suitable for them. Before indicating the choice, candidates should read and understand the implications of each choice, according to the release. Candidates who have selected choice-1 and choice-2 can pay the fees between 1 p.m. on August 31 and 4 p.m. on September 4.

Only, Choice-1 NEET candidates who have paid the fees should deposit original documents (at the KEA, Bengaluru, in person) along with two sets of attested photocopies of all the documents between September 2 and 4 from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downloading of admission order for choice-1 candidates will be allowed from September 2 to 5. The last date for reporting at the allotted college is September 5, before 5.30 p.m.

To ensure adherence to the schedule and considering the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays and Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days, the Executive Director has said.

