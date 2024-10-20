GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UGNEET: Admission deadline extended to Oct. 22

Published - October 20, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates who have been allotted medical seats in the mop-up round have been given the opportunity to download their admission orders and report to their respective colleges by Tuesday, as per an announcement by H. Prasanna, Executive Director of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Candidates who have been allotted medical seats in the UGNEET-2024 mop-up round must report to their respective colleges with their original documents. There is no need for such candidates to visit the KEA office on Monday, Mr. Prasanna clarified. He also mentioned that the candidates have until Tuesday to pay the fees and submit their documents to the college and report accordingly.

UGCET deadline

Candidates who were allotted seats in the second extended round of UGCET-24, including engineering and other courses, must pay their fees by 2 p.m. on Monday and report to their respective colleges by 5.30 p.m. on the same day, as detailed in the statement.

Allied Health Sciences

In response to requests from several candidates seeking admission to Allied Health Science courses, the application submission deadline has been extended to October 25. Some candidates have already submitted their applications, and they will be allowed to select their options. The deadline for entering options has been extended until October 27, according to Mr. Prasanna’s announcement.

Published - October 20, 2024 09:01 pm IST

