UGNEET-2021: First round of counselling to end on Feb. 7

Bengaluru

30 January 2022 23:52 IST

The schedule for the first round of counseling for those who took UGNEET-2021 for Medical/ Dental/ Ayush courses began on January 29 and the process will end on February 07, according to a release by the Karnataka Examination Authority.

As per the Executive Director of KEA, the process began with the display of the seat matrix and fee structure and the download of the verification slip. As per the schedule of the calendar of events, Option Entry by eligible candidates (in the order of preference), publication of mock allotment results and provision to change option entry for eligible candidates (add/ alter/ rearrange/ deletion of options) will be carried out on February 1.

Publication of first-round allotment result, exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates, payment of fees and downloading of Admission Order (payment of fees by choice-1 and choice-2 candidates; downloading of admission orders only by choice-1, after payment and depositing of original documents) will be done on February 4.

Depositing of original documents (at KEA, Bengaluru in person) along with one set of attested photocopies of all the documents, only for choice-1 fee paid candidates will be on February 5.

The last date for reporting at the allotted Medical/ Dental College (Choice-1 candidates only) with one set of attested photocopies as per verification slip is February 7.

