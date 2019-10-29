UGD project may be taken up under AMRUT scheme

A comprehensive project worth ₹400 crore to improve the underground drainage system in all residential areas of Hubballi Dharwad in order to ensure that sewage and rainwater do not inundate streets and roads has been chalked out.

Speaking to presspersons after a joint inspection of some localities — including Javali Garden, Akshay Colony and other areas — along with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi here on Monday, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagadish Shettar said it had been proposed to be taken up under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme of the Centre.

Mr. Shettar said that a separate comprehensive proposal worth ₹400 crore exclusively for improvement of the underground drainage system had been submitted to the Chief Minister. “The CM in turn has referred to the proposal for consideration to the Department of Urban Development. After verification, the proposal will be sent to the Centre for approval. It has been planned to sort out the flooding problem within the city by the next monsoon,” he said.

The Minister said rainwater from neighbouring residential layouts at higher altitudes was entering Akshay Colony that was at a comparatively lower altitude. The problem at Javali Garden was the low capacity pipelines of the underground drainage system causing overflow. “It has been proposed that the alignment should be changed. The municipal corporation will initiate the work once equipment from Hyderabad reaches the city,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Shettar said the root cause of the problem was wrong calculation of rainwater flow in the new layouts. “As low capacity pipelines are being laid without assessing the situation properly, there is inundation. The municipal corporation and urban development authority have been asked to take corrective measures,” he said.

File criminal case

During the inspection, both Ministers found that at several places, roads had been dug up to let out rainwater without requisite permissions. Mr. Joshi directed municipal commissioner Suresh Itnal to file criminal cases against such persons. The Ministers were accompanied by various municipal officials and zonal assistant commissioners.