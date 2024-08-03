UGCET 2024: Option entry deadline is August 4

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that August 4 is the deadline for option entry for UGCET-24 eligible candidates seeking admission to various courses, including engineering.

On August 2, H. Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA, stated that candidates have two more days to select their preferred colleges and courses. He advised candidates to exercise caution while entering their options.

The KEA has enabled the entry of options for admission to engineering, yoga-naturopathy, veterinary, agricultural science, nursing, B-Pharma, and Pharma-D courses. A mock seat allotment will follow this stage.

