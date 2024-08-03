GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UGCET 2024: Option entry deadline is August 4

The KEA has enabled the entry of options for admission to engineering, yoga-naturopathy, veterinary, agricultural science, nursing, B-Pharma, and Pharma-D courses

Published - August 03, 2024 11:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of students, accompanied by parents, at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office for document verification, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of students, accompanied by parents, at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office for document verification, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that August 4 is the deadline for option entry for UGCET-24 eligible candidates seeking admission to various courses, including engineering.

On August 2, H. Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA, stated that candidates have two more days to select their preferred colleges and courses. He advised candidates to exercise caution while entering their options.

The KEA has enabled the entry of options for admission to engineering, yoga-naturopathy, veterinary, agricultural science, nursing, B-Pharma, and Pharma-D courses. A mock seat allotment will follow this stage.

Related Topics

Karnataka / education

