UGCET-2024: Offline verification of documents from June 25

Published - June 24, 2024 07:26 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Offline document verification for UGCET-2024 applicants will take place from June 25 to 29 at the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) office in Malleswaram. This is specifically for candidates who have applied under eligibility clauses B, C, D, I, J, K, L, M, N, and Z.

H. Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA, announced this in a press release on Sunday, instructing the candidates concerned to personally attend the verification process. Those who have claimed eligibility under clause Y are exempt from this requirement, as per the release.

This process applies to candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Agriculture Science Courses [BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Sericulture, etc], BSc (Nursing), B Pharma, second year B Pharma, and Pharma-D courses.

