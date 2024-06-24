GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UGCET-2024: Offline verification of documents from June 25

Published - June 24, 2024 07:26 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Offline document verification for UGCET-2024 applicants will take place from June 25 to 29 at the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) office in Malleswaram. This is specifically for candidates who have applied under eligibility clauses B, C, D, I, J, K, L, M, N, and Z.

H. Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA, announced this in a press release on Sunday, instructing the candidates concerned to personally attend the verification process. Those who have claimed eligibility under clause Y are exempt from this requirement, as per the release.

This process applies to candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Agriculture Science Courses [BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Sericulture, etc], BSc (Nursing), B Pharma, second year B Pharma, and Pharma-D courses.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.