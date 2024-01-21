GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UGC proposes Sakhi Niwas hostels for working women on university campuses

The State government is currently running around 65 transit hostels across the state, including 11 in Bengaluru city. The demand for them is very high

January 21, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.

To help working women in urban and semi-urban centres find affordable and safe accommodation, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered universities to allocate land/built up space within their campuses for establishing Sakhi Niwas or working women’s hostels.

Impact of STEM education

“India’s progress in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education sees a commendable 43% representation of women graduates,” said the UGC document, point to a spike in women’s presence in the labour force. “One of the key factors prompting women and girls from rural areas to relocate to tier-1 and metro cities is availability of better educational and employment opportunities there. There is a need for safe and affordable accommodation for them,” it added.

The UGC further said that Sakhi Niwas, a component of the Umbrella scheme of Mission Shakti, offers a secure haven equipped with fundamental amenities such as lodging, meals and day-care facilities for their children, wherever feasible. The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has suggested to identify suitable land /built up space within the campuses of the universities for establishing them.

If the universities provide such space, the cost of construction and management cost for running the facility can be provided by MCWD. It has also requested to convey a list of 10 to 15 such identified spaces within the next 10 days.

Underlining the need for such accommodation, Roopashree, a techie from Hassan district, said, “It is very difficult to find good, safe and affordable hostels for working women in cities like Bengaluru. Most of the Paying Guest (PG) accommodations are very expensive. The initiate taken by the MWCD and UGC is really appreciable.”

“In terms of security and safety also, working women’s hostels in the universities is a good option,” added Pavithra, another working woman from Tumakuru.

A Bangalore University official said that they had not received any official order from UGC regarding this yet. “If the order comes, action will be taken as per the government’s decision,” said the official.

Transit hostels in operation

The State government is currently running around 65 Transit Hostels across the state, including 11 transit hostels in Bengaluru city, under Women and Child Development Department.

“There is a huge demand for women’s hostels in Bengaluru. A large number of women are coming to Bengaluru for employment and higher education. Our department is already running 65 transit hostels across the State and there is huge demand in Bengaluru city for transit hostels. More transit hostels are needed in Bengaluru city,” said an officer in the Women and Child Development Department.

Related Topics

Karnataka / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.