UGC nominates ex-VC to music varsity syndicate

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has nominated former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, D. Shivalingaiah, to the Syndicate of the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru.

Prof. Shivalingaiah had served as the VC of KSOU for three-and-a-half years. He also served as the Registrar (Evaluation) of Mangalore University and Registrar of Tumkur University for six years.

