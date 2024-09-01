UGC-KSET training programme inaugurated in Mysuru

Rani Channamma University Vice-Chancellor C.M. Tyagaraj rued the acute shortage of teachers to impart education to the new generation of students. He was speaking after inaugurating the UGC-KSET training programme organised by the Competitive Examination Training Centre of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here on Saturday.

Prof. Tyagaraj also flagged the decline in quality of the present generation of teachers and said that it was a dangerous development which could affect the calibre and quality of students in future. The student community was facing grim prospects of unemployment though a vast majority of them have a degree, he added.

Prof. Tyagaraj advised the aspirants for UGC-KSET competitive examinations to be focused on their goals and strive relentlessly to achieve their objectives.

Referring to the state of the education system in the country, Prof. Tyagaraj said students were confined to classrooms and their flair or aptitude in other fields were being ignored.

He praised the facilities offered by KSOU for students appearing for KSET and urged the candidates to make the best use of the available resources.

G.R. Angadi of Kalaburagi Central University shared tips on preparation for competitive examinations and clarified many of their doubts.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halase underlined the role of teachers in shaping the destiny of the nation and said the future of the country was in the hands of teachers as they mould the character and aptitude of students who will build tomorrow’s India.

K.B. Praveen, Registrar, KSOU, M. Ramanatham Naidu, Dean, Study Centres KSOU Competitive Examination Training Centre, coordinator Jainhalli Satyanarayana Gowda and others were present. In all, 230 aspirants have registered for the KSET training.