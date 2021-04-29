UGC allows students to take up NCC as an elective subject in college

Belagavi

29 April 2021

University Grants Commission has allowed students to take up NCC (National Cadet Corps) as an elective subject in college.

This will benefit cadets, including those from the coastal areas where additional cadet strength has been authorised as part of the overall Border Areas Expansion Plan, NCC officers say.

This is part of the guidelines issued by UGC to Vice-Chancellors of all universities on April 15.

NCC is to be considered a General Elective Credit Course (GECC) in response to the proposal mooted by the Directorate General National Cadet Corps, New Delhi.

NCC syllabus for B and C certificates is designed as per the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) of National Education Policy 2020 which grants 24 credit points covering six semesters out of which a student can accrue four credits in the first two semesters and 10 credits in the third and fourth semesters and similarly 10 credits in the fifth and sixth semesters.

The move is in consonance with the National Education Policy 2020 where students can select their choices of subjects rather than being confined to only those being offered by the institutions. This makes the learning holistic and skill oriented. On the successful completion of the course, students are awarded credit points which will enable them to qualify for their respective degrees.

Efforts are being made by Colonel K. Srinivas, Group Commander, NCC Group, Belagavi, for early implementation of NCC as an elective subject in educational institutions in Karnataka and Goa, said a release.

The proposed implementation, which is being planned from the forthcoming academic session, has evoked positive response from the State governments and is being viewed as a visionary step in the right direction, Col. Srinivas said, as per the release.