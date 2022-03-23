Ugadi to be celebrated as ‘Dharmika Dina’

Minister for Religious Endowments has issued instructions and asked Muzrai temples to hold special pooja

The State Government has directed temples coming under the Muzrai Department to mark Ugadi, the first day of the Hindu New Year, as a “Dharmika Dina” (religious day).

Announcing this in a release, Minister for Muzrai Shashikala Jolle said that many departments in the State dedicate a day in a year as “the departmental day”.

“Similarly, as the Religious Endowment Department in accordance with is religious background, we thought it was appropriate to celebrate Ugadi day as a religious day,” she said.

According to the directions, programmes should be organised at all notified temples on that day as per Indian culture. Such a programme should involve efforts to bring awareness among people about the “influence and benefits of the various stars”, she said.

The Minister has also instructed the authorities concerned to distribute neem and jaggery (bevu and bella) in the temples, a custom practiced during the festival. The temples have been told to conduct special poojas and prayers for the development of the State.