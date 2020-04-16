UG, PG semester exams tentatively scheduled for June: Dy. CM

The semester examinations for various UG and PG programmes of various universities will be held tentatively in the first two weeks of June, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also handles the higher education portfolio.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Narayan said that to complete the pending syllabus, institutions have been conducting online classes for students. Interactive e-content is available on Vijayeebhava and Jnananidhi YouTube apps, where experts have recorded lessons for students.

Consulting V-Cs

“We held a video conference with the Vice-Chancellors of all universities in the State and sought suggestions on the tentative examination dates,” Mr. Narayan said.

With regard to practical examinations, the Minister said the department was yet to take a call on whether the practical examinations have to be held or if the student could be evaluated based on the internal assessment marks.

“The Vice-Chancellors have been given time till Friday to put forth their suggestions on the two issues. We are keen on conducting the semester examinations in June so as to not waste any time,” he added.

Asked if the private universities would also have to abide by the dates set by the department, Mr. Narayan said the schedule was applicable to them (private universities) as well. “We need to have uniformity; and the private universities also come under the purview of the government,” he said. About migrant students studying in the various universities, the Minister said it was the responsibility of the managements to ensure they are not inconvenienced.

Syllabus revision

Speaking about syllabus revision in line with the new education policy, Mr. Narayan said committees had been formed for the various streams to come up with a relevant syllabus. “We have three months’ time. We must make use of this time to improve the quality of learning. We have sought suggestions from Vice-Chancellors on whether syllabus revision has to be done for the next academic year,” he added.