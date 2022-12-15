Udyoga Mela in Hassan on December 17

December 15, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Hassan

Kavitha Rajaram, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, has appealed to the youth of the district to make use of Udyoga Mela being organized on the MCE campus on December 17.

Speaking at the DC’s office in Hassan on Thursday, the officer said the district administration had organised the event in association with the Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and MCE. The event will start at 9 a.m. and continue up to 4 p.m.

More than 50 companies seeking youths for jobs would be participating in the event. The administration had invited reputed companies to the employment fair, she said.

A.S. Kokila, Skill Development Officer, and others were present.