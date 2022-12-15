Udyoga Mela in Hassan on December 17

December 15, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Kavitha Rajaram, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, has appealed to the youth of the district to make use of Udyoga Mela being organized on the MCE campus on December 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the DC’s office in Hassan on Thursday, the officer said the district administration had organised the event in association with the Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and MCE. The event will start at 9 a.m. and continue up to 4 p.m.

More than 50 companies seeking youths for jobs would be participating in the event. The administration had invited reputed companies to the employment fair, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A.S. Kokila, Skill Development Officer, and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US