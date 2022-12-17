Udyog Mela held in Hassan

December 17, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

College students at the Udyog Mela held on MCE campus in Hassan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Hundreds of college students, youths and degree holders took part in the Udyog Mela held on the Malnad College of Engineering campus in Hassan on Saturday. The students stood in the queue, registered their names for the job fair and attended sessions conducted by employers, who participated in the fair.

The event was organised by Hassan district administration and Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department. More than 50 companies from Bengaluru and other places took part in the programme. The companies were looking for bright graduates to take up jobs on offer.

“We are expecting 200 youths to take up jobs in our firm”, said Praseeth Kumar, a representative of a merchant navy company. A year ago he had taken part in a similar job fair in Hassan and had selected six candidates. “Those selected last time are undergoing training now. They will get lucrative salary after their training programme”, he said.

Support our reporting.
Hassan Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kantharaju, who inaugurated the fair, said the government had given an opportunity to fresh graduates and students to get jobs through the fair. Reputed companies had taken part in the event with job offers. “The objective of the programme is to ensure youths get employed. Youths should make goodr use of the opportunity”, he said.

Industrialist Dhanpal, MCE Principal C.V. Venkatesh, Assistant Director of Skill Development B.A. Krishne Gowda and others were present at the programme.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
