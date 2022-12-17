  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

Udyog Mela held in Hassan

December 17, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
College students at the Udyog Mela held on MCE campus in Hassan on Saturday.

College students at the Udyog Mela held on MCE campus in Hassan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Hundreds of college students, youths and degree holders took part in the Udyog Mela held on the Malnad College of Engineering campus in Hassan on Saturday. The students stood in the queue, registered their names for the job fair and attended sessions conducted by employers, who participated in the fair.

The event was organised by Hassan district administration and Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department. More than 50 companies from Bengaluru and other places took part in the programme. The companies were looking for bright graduates to take up jobs on offer.

Hundreds of college students, degree holders took part in Udyog Mela held on the MCE campus in Hassan on Saturday.

Hundreds of college students, degree holders took part in Udyog Mela held on the MCE campus in Hassan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

“We are expecting 200 youths to take up jobs in our firm”, said Praseeth Kumar, a representative of a merchant navy company. A year ago he had taken part in a similar job fair in Hassan and had selected six candidates. “Those selected last time are undergoing training now. They will get lucrative salary after their training programme”, he said.

Hassan Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kantharaju, who inaugurated the fair, said the government had given an opportunity to fresh graduates and students to get jobs through the fair. Reputed companies had taken part in the event with job offers. “The objective of the programme is to ensure youths get employed. Youths should make goodr use of the opportunity”, he said.

Industrialist Dhanpal, MCE Principal C.V. Venkatesh, Assistant Director of Skill Development B.A. Krishne Gowda and others were present at the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.