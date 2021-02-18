Karnataka

Udyami Mega Utsav from Feb. 19 to 23 in Hubballi

In a bid to providing a marketing platform for micro entrepreneurs from across Karnataka and other States, a five-day Udyami Mega Utsav is being held in Hubballi from February 19 to 23.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Director of Micro Entrepreneurship Development Programme (MEDP) of Deshpande Foundation Iranna Rotte said that the event being held at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi will provide marketing space for around 100 micro entrepreneurs to display and sell their products. Mr. Rotte said that during the five-day event, training programmes will also be held on making paper bags, gift packaging, chocolate manufacturing, Worli painting and others. During the utsav, there will be cultural programmes by Kamakshi Mahila Mandal, he said. For more information, call Ph: 8722725411 or 8618650819.

Related Articles
