‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ in Kalaburagi today

KALABURAGI

02 January 2022 20:16 IST

Nirani to inaugurate Kaigarika Adalat on Gulbarga University campus

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani will inaugurate “Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu” and a Kaigarika Adalat at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium on Gulbarga University campus here on Monday. Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu will preside over the event.

The Department of Large and Medium Industries will organise the event for guiding educated youth and budding entrepreneurs achieve their career goals. After the inauguration, Mr. Nirani will interact with industrialists, hear their grievances and resolve them on the spot.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, senior officers of the Industries Department said that the local authorities have arranged transport facilities for students coming from other districts to attend the symposium which will begin at 10 a.m.

According to them, over 3,000 students and budding entrepreneurs from Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bidar, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts are expected to attend the event. A huge screen has been installed outside the venue to facilitate more participants to watch the programme.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the inaugural ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ programme in Bengaluru on October 11. The second programme is now being organised in Kalaburagi. The programme is designed to encourage budding entrepreneurs by providing all information for one to become a successful entrepreneur, including information about institutions for finance facilities and areas of better investment opportunities,” Managing Director of Karnataka Udyoga Mitra Doddabasavaraju said.

“We are expecting 2,000-3,000 students for tomorrow’s event. It will be a great achievement if everybody becomes a successful entrepreneur. It will be good even if 10% of the participants do it. We will provide online guidance for those who have registered even after this physical programme,” Additional Chief Secretary to Government E.V. Ramana Reddy said.

In honour of actor Puneet Rajkumar who passed away recently, the podium of the programme has been named after him. As per the information provided by the department, Mr. Nirani has decided to name podiums of “Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu” programmes to be held in Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Tumakuru after the late actor.