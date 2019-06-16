Udupi ZP president questions supply of poor quality sand

Dinakar Babu, president of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, said on Saturday that about 30% of the sand being distributed by the district administration is soil and small stones. He was speaking at the monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting held at the ZP hall here.

Mr. Babu said that people constructing houses in the district are questioning elected representatives on the poor quality of sand. “Why is it not possible to give good quality sand [to them]?” he asked.

An officer from the Mines and Geology Department said the quality of sand was poor in the places identified by the district administration for sand removal. He added that efforts would be made to identify places that have good quality sand.

Babu Shetty and Shashikanth Padubidri, both chairmen of ZP Standing Committees, said the department should identify such places in Kundapur and Padubidri regions.

Meanwhile, Kempe Gowda, Joint Director of Agriculture, said at the meeting that monsoon had arrived in the district late, and hence, the sowing of seeds would be delayed by a fortnight. He said there was no shortage of seeds in the district and information on this is being given to farmers. The norms of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana have been simplified and all farmers can now seek benefit under this scheme, he said, adding that the last date to insure paddy crop was July 31.

Bhuvaneshwari, Joint Director of Horticulture, said that plantation work has been affected by the delay in monsoon arrival. She said crop insurance is being provided on arecanut and black pepper, and the last date for registration is June 30.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, CEO of the ZP, said all gram panchayats should reach their targets in revenue collection and taxes should be collected in time every month. The rent from buildings belonging to the panchayats too should be collected regularly. She directed all the executive officers to compulsorily collect taxes from the mobile towers installed in GPs.

Sheela K. Shetty, vice-president of the ZP, Uday Kotian, chairman of the ZP Standing Committee on Agriculture and Industries, Srinivas Rao, chief planning officer, and others were present.