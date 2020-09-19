Karnataka

Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt to reopen for darshan from Sept. 28

The Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi will re-open for darshan on September 28, according to Govindaraj, manager of Paryaya Admar Mutt.

He told presspersons in Udupi on Saturday that the mutt had remained closed for devotees since March 22 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Devotees can visit the mutt only between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. through the north entrance near Rajangana and exit through the steps near Mukhyaprana gudi.

The “theertha prasada” will not be served for the time being. No sevas are allowed and devotees are not allowed to chant bhajans inside the mutt for the time being, he said.

