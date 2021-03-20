Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt to harness solar energy

Mangaluru

20 March 2021 01:25 IST

The Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt will harness solar energy to illuminate the mutt within a month.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Friday, manager of the Paryaya Admar Mutt Govindaraj said the mutt will set up a 135 kW capacity solar power unit at an estimated cost of ₹60 lakh. It will be as per the eco-friendly measures taken up by paryaya seer Eshapriya Tirtha.

He said that when the project is commissioned the mutt would save about ₹18 lakh annually towards electricity bill, for using grid power. Now, the mutt spends ₹24 lakh annually. “The average daily solar power generation would be 600 to 750 units,” he said.

The solar panel will be installed on 12,000 sq ft area atop the Rajangana Hall adjacent to Sri Krishna Mutt. The installation of panels will begin from Monday and work is expected to be completed by April 10.

“Karnataka Bank has assured to provide 1/3 of the total estimated cost. Devotees can also participate through donations,” he said. Orb Energy will install the solar panel and maintain it through its battery of experts. Orb Energy assistant general manager Balakrishna Acharya said the return on investment is expected in four years.