Karnataka

Udupi records 25 cases of COVID-19 in a single day

It is the highest single day spike in the district

Udupi district saw the highest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 25 persons testing positive to the disease on a single day since March here on Thursday.

Of the 25 persons who have tested positive, as many as 15 are children, while six are men and four are women. Of the 15 children in the age-group of 1-10 years, 10 are boys while five are girls. While 23 persons have travel history from Maharashtra, one person each has travel history from Telangana and Kerala.

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said here on Thursday that of the 25 persons, 21 persons had come from Maharashtra and three persons from Telangana. They were lodged in quarantine centres in the district.

They had been shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital here for treatment. Only one person from Kerala had come to Kasturba Hospital for treatment and had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been kept in isolation.

Two cases

Two persons from Udupi district, who had travelled to Maharashtra and were lodged at a quarantine centre in Sirsi, had tested positive for COVID-19. Both these persons been shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital in Karwar, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

The district had recorded six COVID-19 cases on May 20 and five cases on May 19.

