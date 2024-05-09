ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi occupies top spot with 94% result district wise

Published - May 09, 2024 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi district, which was in the 14th place in the 2023 class 10 results, took the first place with 94% result in the district-wise performance this year.

Dakshina Kannada occupied the second place with 92.12% result. It had been in the 17th place the previous year.

But what caught the most attention was Shivamogga, the native district of Minister for the Department of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, which jumped from 28th position to top 3rd, which it is sharing with Kodagu.

Chitradurga, which was in the top position last year, has slipped to the 21st place. Districts belonging to the Kalyana Karnataka region - Raichur, Koppal, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadagir - occupied the 31st, 32nd, 33rd, 34th and 35th place respectively.

