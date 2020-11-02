Karnataka02 November 2020 14:03 IST
Udupi Krishna Mutt to extend darshan hours from Nov. 4
Updated: 02 November 2020 14:03 IST
MANGALURU
Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi will extend the darshan hours for devotees from November 4.
Accordingly devotees will be allowed to have darshan for one-and-half hours in the forenoon, from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The darshan timing in the afternoon has been extended by an hour. The new timing will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a release issued by the manager of Admar Mutt which the current paryaya mutt.
Now the devotees are allowed to have darshan only from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The timings have been extended to enable more people to have darshan, the release said. The restrictions are due to COVID-19 issues.
Sources said that between 2,000 and 3,000 devotees are currently visiting the mutt daily.
