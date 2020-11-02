Karnataka

Udupi Krishna Mutt to extend darshan hours from Nov. 4

MANGALURU

Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi will extend the darshan hours for devotees from November 4.

Accordingly devotees will be allowed to have darshan for one-and-half hours in the forenoon, from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The darshan timing in the afternoon has been extended by an hour. The new timing will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a release issued by the manager of Admar Mutt which the current paryaya mutt.

Now the devotees are allowed to have darshan only from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The timings have been extended to enable more people to have darshan, the release said. The restrictions are due to COVID-19 issues.

Sources said that between 2,000 and 3,000 devotees are currently visiting the mutt daily.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2020 2:03:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/udupi-krishna-mutt-to-extend-darshan-hours-from-nov-4/article33002593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY