Udupi Krishna Mutt to extend darshan hours from Nov. 4

MANGALURU
Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi will extend the darshan hours for devotees from November 4.
Accordingly devotees will be allowed to have darshan for one-and-half hours in the forenoon, from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The darshan timing in the afternoon has been extended by an hour. The new timing will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to a release issued by the manager of Admar Mutt which the current paryaya mutt.
Now the devotees are allowed to have darshan only from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The timings have been extended to enable more people to have darshan, the release said. The restrictions are due to COVID-19 issues.
Sources said that between 2,000 and 3,000 devotees are currently visiting the mutt daily.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath