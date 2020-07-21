Udupi district court closed till Wednesday

21 July 2020 15:22 IST

The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udupi, has ordered closure of all courts in Udupi District Court complex on Tuesday and Wednesday for sanitisatoin.

In a notification, the District Judge said all appointments granted to advocates for physical hearing, filing, collection of certified copies and other works for the two days stand cancelled. The functions of all courts stand suspended till Wednesday.

Further, the District Judge said, the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC, Udupi, will hold charge of the Court of Additional Civil Judge and JMFC till August 9. He shall attend urgent matters in respect of the court during the period. The cases listed for physical hearing during the period will be adjourned and further dates will be intimated to the advocates through ecourts portal/app, the notification stated.