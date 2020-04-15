Udupi administration seeks detailsof those dodging check-posts

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Tuesday that though the administration had sealed the borders of the district on account of COVID-19 pandemic and set up check-posts, some persons were dodging these check-posts and entering the district.

Mr. Jagadeesha said here that the administration had received reports that people from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhatkal, Hyderabad, Mysuru and other places had dodged these check-posts and entered the district.

It was necessary to trace such persons and place them under quarantine. Hence, if the general public came across any such person who had dodged the check-posts and entered the district after April 1, they should contact the administration and give their details on Ph: 8277932501, 9449534792 or 9845432303, he said. Mr. Jagadeesha said that no person had tested positive for COVID-19 in the district for the last two weeks.

The administration had taken steps to check the spread of the disease.

But some people were found violating the lockdown conditions and unnecessarily travelling. Legal action had been taken against such persons and 413 vehicles have been seized, he said.