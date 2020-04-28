Udupi: 14 under quarantine

As many as seven persons from a petrol bunk at Thekkatte village and an equal number of persons from the toll plaza at Sasthan village district have been quarantined by authorities in Udupi district on Tuesday after a 50-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Sathenahalli of Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on April 27.

The man had travelled in a truck secretly from Vashi in Maharashtra to Chanarayapatna, which passed through the Udupi district. He had his bath and food at the petrol bunk at Thekkatte and then the truck had passed through the toll plaza at Sasthan on April 21.

A team led by the Taluk Health Officer Nagabhushana Udupa had visited the petrol bunk and later the toll plaza in the early hours of Tuesday and had counselled the 14 persons to stay under quarantine.

Prashanth Bhat, District Nodal COVID-19 Officer told The Hindu that all these 14 persons were now under hospital quarantine here.

The petrol bunk has been shut down and barricaded and disinfectant solution has been sprayed. “The petrol bunk will remain closed for 28 days,” Dr. Bhat said.