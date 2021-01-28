Uddhav should behave like a mature CM: Savadi

Yadgir

28 January 2021 17:32 IST

Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray should behave like a “matured Chief Minister” instead of misleading people over the border issue, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said while addressing mediapersons at a helipad near Gugal village in Deodurga taluk of Raichur district on Thursday.

“We all accepted the Mahajan panel report on border issues with Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti approached the Supreme Court. So they should keep quiet till the verdict comes”, Mr. Savadi said and hoped that the verdict will be in the State’s favour.

“To divert people’s attention from the confusion out of the administration by the coalition government in Maharashtra, Mr. Thackeray gave statements on the border issue. He should stop misleading people at least from now onwards”, he added.