UDD receives over 1,400 objections on ward delimitation 

September 01, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

With Saturday being the last day to file objections on the draft of ward delimitation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Urban Development Department (UDD) had received over 1,400 objections by Friday.

The UDD had issued a draft notification on August 18, and about two days later maps of 225 ward boundaries were shared on the BBMP website. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), UDD, Rakesh Singh talking to The Hindu said the UDD has received about 1,400 odd objections and the department is looking into these objections.

The sources in the UDD said most of the objections are pertaining to boundaries. The residents objected to the change of boundaries as they feel old boundaries (198 ward boundaries) were convenient to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.